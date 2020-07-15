Box jelly influx at Salt Pond Beach

HANAPEPE, Hawaii (KHON2)- If you live on Kauai, don’t get in the water at Salt Pond Beach.

County officials are advising beach goers to stay out of the water due to an increase of box jellyfish washing ashore.

Warning signs have been posted across the beach.

