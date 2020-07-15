HANAPEPE, Hawaii (KHON2)- If you live on Kauai, don’t get in the water at Salt Pond Beach.
County officials are advising beach goers to stay out of the water due to an increase of box jellyfish washing ashore.
Warning signs have been posted across the beach.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Box jelly influx at Salt Pond Beach
- The New Normal: Going to the bowling alley
- Group tracing quarantine breakers is busier than ever
- New mandate forces bars to stop serving alcohol at midnight in Honolulu
- Gov says perfect storm of events led to delay in reopening tourism