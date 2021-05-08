‘Bows cheered by fans in Hawaii, Ohio as volleyball team captures national title

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team won the NCAA Championship game against Brigham Young University on Saturday, May 8.

Whether here in the islands or at the match in Ohio, University of Hawaii (UH) fans showed up to support them.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Die-hard fans did not want to miss their chance to watch the ‘Bows win the championship game.

Valerie Yamamoto and five of her friends flew up to Ohio to cheer them on in person.

Yamamoto and her friends showed the NCAA #1 seeded bows some love in a proper send-off from the hotel before the big game.

“We go to the games regularly, we have season tickets,” Yamamoto said. “Unfortunately, with COVID, we were unable to do that. And we really miss the interaction. And I know that we feed off of them, they feed off of us. And it was just heartbreaking that we couldn’t be there for them.”

Regular season games were held due to the pandemic and no fans were allowed inside Stan Sheriff to watch, but the NCAA tournament allowed a limited number of fans to attend in person.

Yamamoto booked their flights to Columbus, Ohio when the ‘Bows swept UC Santa Barabara in the semis.

“It wasn’t cheap, but it was well worth it,” Yamamoto said.

Tickets to watch the game were limited, but she says it was actually easier getting them this time than when the ‘Bows faced Long Beach State in the 2019 championships at Long Beach.

“For this particular game, there’s a neutral court advantage. So there’s no home team here,” she explained. “So it was a little easier to get the tickets. For Long Beach, there was a lot of Long Beach fans there. And so because it was their home court, it was a little difficult.”

Fans at Side Street Inn in Kapahulu were cheering and high-fiving when the Warriors scored a point.

They were on their feet by match point, and the final score sent them jumping for joy, celebrating the victory.

UH fan Paul Roman was there.

“We wanted to support them any way we can and it’s great just to be here and celebrate this, this moment,” Roman said. “It’s amazing. They’ve just worked so hard, they deserved this championship.”

UH fan Robin Pacson was also elated to see the team clinch the title.

“After last year and having to stop with COVID, they came with the redemption and they wanted it and they fought for it and low and behold, we’re champions,” Pacson cheered.

Congratulations to the 2021 NCAA champs. Their fans will surely be there to greet them when they arrive home.