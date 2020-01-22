Bow Ties & Bling benefit event for Big Brothers and Big Sisters Hawaii

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ryan Kalei Tsuji from Big Brothers and Big Sisters Hawaii stopped by the KHON2 studio to talk about this weekend’s Bow Ties & Bling benefit event. Watch the full interview in the video above.

The Bow Ties & Bling event will take place on Saturday January 25th, from 6:00-9:30 pm at the Haus Supper Club, Ala Moana Center.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story