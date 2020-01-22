Bow Ties & Bling benefit event for Big Brothers and Big Sisters Hawaii

Ryan Kalei Tsuji from Big Brothers and Big Sisters Hawaii stopped by the KHON2 studio to talk about this weekend’s Bow Ties & Bling benefit event. Watch the full interview in the video above.

The Bow Ties & Bling event will take place on Saturday January 25th, from 6:00-9:30 pm at the Haus Supper Club, Ala Moana Center.