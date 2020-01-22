Ryan Kalei Tsuji from Big Brothers and Big Sisters Hawaii stopped by the KHON2 studio to talk about this weekend’s Bow Ties & Bling benefit event. Watch the full interview in the video above.
The Bow Ties & Bling event will take place on Saturday January 25th, from 6:00-9:30 pm at the Haus Supper Club, Ala Moana Center.
- Bow Ties & Bling benefit event for Big Brothers and Big Sisters Hawaii
- Interview with Dr. Rupal Gohil on the new coronavirus
- A vigil for Officer Enriquez becomes a sign of solidarity, community, and hope
- Diamond Head landlord was ‘closest to family’ the attacker had
- Las Vegas police investigating shooting at the Fashion Show Mall