HONOLULU (KHON2) — The town-bound lane of Kalanianaole Hwy was closed due to boulders on the roadway.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The closure was fronting the Lanai Lookout.

HPD responded to the call around 4:09 p.m.

The City and County provided no further information other than that the road reopened at 4:59 p.m.