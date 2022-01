HONOLULU (KHON2) – A boulder fell from the mountain and damaged a truck in Kalihi.

It happened on Saturday, Jan. 1 around 7 p.m.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

City crews said they would return to the site on Tuesday, Jan. 4 with more equipment to remove the boulder.

The owner wants the rock removed so he can get his truck towed, and take it to the auto shop.