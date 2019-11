Hawai’i Island Police are investigating an apparent head on collision that left on dead and another in serious condition.

Both lanes are closed on Hwy 19 near the 46-47 mile marker in Honokaa due to a traffic collision.

Use alternate route through Ahualoa on the Old Mamalahoa Highway from Honokaa Town to Lakeland.

Passenger vehicles only.

Large trucks can not navigate the tight turns and narrow roads.

Closure in effect for at least a few more hours.