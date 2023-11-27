HONOLULU (KHON2) — Where else is better than Hawaiʻi for a staycation? Want beaches and water sports/activities? We’ve got them. Want mountains and trails? We’ve got them. Want a diverse ecosystem with lots to explore? We’ve got it. Want golfing? We’ve got that. Want luxury shopping? We’ve got that, too.

We have star gazing, volcanoes, historical sites, cultural diversity that includes an abundance of events throughout the year, the list can go on and on and on….

There is very little you could ask for in a holiday that Hawaiʻi does not offer year-round to the ones call it home.

So, while you’re staying in Hawaiʻi for your staycation, local hotels are offering some deals that will make it an even dreamier experience.

These hotels are offering the following kamaʻāina deals for those of you wanting to go on an independent staycation excursion or for those families out there who just need a break from the routine.

Alohilani Resort and Spa

Offer: 30% off Best Available Rate.

Booking Dates: Nov. 16 through Dec. 2.

Travel Dates: Nov. 16 through Dec. 23, 2024.

Black Friday discount code: ARBF

Cyber Monday discount code: ARCM

Kaimana Beach Hotel

KBH is offering a 20% kama’āina off their regular rate.

This includes two drinks at either Hau Tree Bar or Sunset Provisions.

Additionally, they are waiving our Kaimana Club Pass (their version of a resort fee) and extending a 50% discount on overnight valet parking.

There are no limitations on when you can book, and the discounts apply through the end of 2023.

Pagoda Hotel

Offer: 30% off Best Available Rate.

Booking Dates: Nov. 16 through Dec. 3.

Travel Dates: Nov. 16 through Dec. 21, 2024.

Black Friday discount code: PBLK

Cyber Monday discount code: PCYB

Park Shore Waikiki Hotel

Offer: 30% off Best Available Rate.

Booking Dates: Nov. 16 through Dec. 2.

Travel Dates: Nov. 16 through Dec. 20, 2024.

Black Friday discount code: BLKFRI23

Cyber Monday discount code: CYBMON23

Romer Waikiki at the Ambassador

Offer: 30% off Best Available Rate.

Booking window: Nov. 16 through Dec. 1.

Travel window: Nov. 16 through Dec. 19, 2024.

Resort Fee: Regular, $45/nt+tax

Black Friday discount code: BF2023

Cyber Monday discount code: BF2023

The Twin Fin Hotel

Offer: 30% off Best Available Rate.

Booking Dates: Nov. 16 through Dec. 3.

Travel Dates: Nov. 16 through Dec. 21, 2024.

Black Friday discount code: BLACK

Cyber Monday discount code: CYBER

A staycation in Hawaiʻi can be a fantastic way to unwind and explore the beauty of the islands without venturing too far from home.

Here are some suggestions for things to do during your Hawaiʻi staycation:

Beach day

Spend a day at one of Hawaiʻi’s stunning beaches. Whether it’s Waikiki, North Shore on Oahu, or the beautiful beaches on Maui or Kauai, enjoy the sun, sand, and surf.

Mountain and hiking adventures

Explore the lush landscapes by going on a hike. Hawaiʻi offers numerous hiking trails with varying levels of difficulty, such as the Diamond Head Summit Trail on Oahu or the Pipiwai Trail on Maui.

Snorkeling or scuba diving

Discover the vibrant marine life by snorkeling or scuba diving. Molokini Crater on Maui and Hanauma Bay on Oahu are popular spots for underwater exploration.

Cultural exploration

Visit local museums and cultural centers to learn more about Hawaiʻi’s history and heritage. The Bishop Museum on Oahu is a notable option.

Water activities

Try out various water sports, such as paddleboarding, kayaking, or even surfing. Many locations offer equipment rentals and lessons.

Visit gardens and parks

Explore the beautiful botanical gardens and parks like the Allerton Garden on Kauai or the Foster Botanical Garden on Oahu.

Sunset cruise

Take a sunset cruise to witness the breathtaking Hawaiian sunset from the water. Many companies offer evening boat tours.

Farmers’ markets

Experience the local flavors by visiting farmers’ markets. Try fresh tropical fruits, locally made snacks, and unique crafts.

Relaxation day

Treat yourself to a spa day or simply relax at one of Hawaiʻi’s luxurious resorts. Enjoy a massage, pool time, and some quiet moments in a tropical paradise.

Visit a volcano

If you’re on the Big Island, consider visiting Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Explore the unique landscapes formed by volcanic activity.

Attend a cultural event

Check for local events, festivals, or performances happening during your staycation. It could be a traditional dance performance, a music festival, or a cultural celebration.

Explore local eateries

Try out different local restaurants and cafes. Hawaiʻi has a diverse culinary scene, and you can savor a variety of delicious dishes.

Star gazing

If you’re on an island with minimal light pollution, take advantage of the clear night skies for some stargazing. Consider joining a guided stargazing tour.

Remember to embrace the relaxed pace of the islands and take in the natural beauty and culture that make Hawaiʻi a unique and special place.