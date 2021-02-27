Book, music store opens in Kakaako

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Village Books & Music store by the Friends of the Library of Hawaii (FLH) opened on Saturday, Feb. 27, across from Ward Center.

People lined up down the street to get into the new store.

Only 75 customers were allowed in the store at a time to allow for social distancing. The FLH executive director said, they are lucky that Ward Village allowed them to use the space.

“Last year all three of our major sales were cancelled, and we’re really lucky that Ward Village allowed us to use this space. It wasn’t in use. So it’s presented by Ward Village and Hawaii State Federal Credit Union.” Nainoa Mau, Friends of the Library of Hawaii executive director

Customers can make reservations online for when they would like to get in. The FLH has more than 100,000 books to restock the store every day.

There are also CDs, DVDs, vinyl records, games and art. The store will be open for three months, Tuesdays through Sundays.