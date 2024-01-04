HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Judiciary said they received an email Thursday morning stating that explosives had been placed in the facility.

The email, sent to courthouses across the nation, seems to have been sent by the same entity that sent similar messages to state capitols on Wednesday.

“While no doubt concerning, after consulting with the State Department of Law Enforcement, we are proceeding with its recommendation to remain open to the public while conducting diligent screening of all packages and people entering our facilities,” said Rodney Maile, Administrative Director of the Courts.

State capitols across the nation were evacuated or went into lockdown Wednesday morning after bomb threats were sent to those facilities.