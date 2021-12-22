Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for some Maui locations

WAILUKU, Hawai’i — The County of Maui Department Water Supply (DWS) has removed Naalae Road in Kula from its list of areas where a Boil Water Advisory remains in effect.

According to DWS, residents of Naalae Road no longer need to boil water as a precaution against findings of trace amounts of E. coli in the Upper Kula water system.

However, the Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for residents of Waipoli, Polipoli, Middle Roads, Kula Highway at Keokea, Thompson Road and Ulupalakua.

DWS reminds residents and businesses of Upper Kula that if they did not lose water service during the Dec. 5 to Dec. 6 storm, then their water has not been affected. For residents who lost water service, DWS said if they reside on or near areas where E. coli/total coliform are present, then they should continue to boil water as a precaution.

Tips from DWS on how to boil your water:

Boil water for one minute and let it cool before using.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, food preparation and showering until further notice.

Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Potable water tankers are located in the following areas:

Fong Store, Ching Store, Ulupalakua Ranch Office, Kula Community Center, Rice Park, Silversword Condo — above Kula Lodge, Copp Road at Kula Highway and Bully’s Burgers.

For more information go to DWS’s website.