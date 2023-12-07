HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Board of Education is considering a pay raise for Hawaii Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi as well as other benefits.

In a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 7, the board looked at a recommendation to bump up Hayashi’s pay from $240,000 to $250,000. Also, to conform other benefits to compare to other executive branch employees and add a vehicle allowance.

According to DOE, the max pay by law is $250,000. Some board members thought it was inappropriate for a pay raise mid contract and the proposal drew some opposition from teachers and the public.

“In fairness to all public workers the overarching question should be, how do we determine pay for public workers period?” said a teacher present at the meeting. “After reading this memorandum, I want to point out the ridiculousness of this memorandum it starts out by saying his three year contract has not been revised. We are not even one in a half years into the contract.”

“I respect whatever decision the board makes moving forward and I look forward to work with you to make sure students have best education in Hawaii,” said Hayashi.

Others also showed support for the pay raise. The board voted to defer the proposal to a later date.