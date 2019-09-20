Body identified after being recovered from waters off Lanai Lookout

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
ocean safety logo_92385

HONOLULU (KHON2) –An Ocean Safety Lieutenant spotted a body in waters off Lanai Lookout Thursday morning, just after 8 a.m.

The Lieutenant climbed down the cliff to grab the body and the Fire Department airlifted the body to shore.

The body was identified as 65-years-old Phillip Young of Honolulu.a male believed to be in his 60s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was classified as an unattended death.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories