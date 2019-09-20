Body identified after being recovered from waters off Lanai Lookout

HONOLULU (KHON2) –An Ocean Safety Lieutenant spotted a body in waters off Lanai Lookout Thursday morning, just after 8 a.m.
The Lieutenant climbed down the cliff to grab the body and the Fire Department airlifted the body to shore.
The body was identified as 65-years-old Phillip Young of Honolulu.a male believed to be in his 60s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The scene was classified as an unattended death.
