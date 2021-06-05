Body pulled from waters off Lanai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police are investigating after a group of fishermen reported they pulled an unresponsive man from waters in the Polihua Beach area on Lanai on Friday, June 4.

Officers responded to the scene around 7:11 p.m. Friday “regarding a suspicious type of case,” according to Maui police.

Officers did not administer life-saving measures upon arrival because the unresponsive man was determined to be deceased, Maui police said.

A preliminary investigation showed no signs of foul play and the victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

Officials say an autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.