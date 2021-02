File – Police on scene of Lake Wilson as search for body is underway.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Little is known about 56-year-old Russell Chee whose body was found in Lake Wilson last Sunday.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Reports of a body near the lake came in just before 10:49 a.m. on Jan. 31.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the identity after first responders retrieved Chee’s body from the Wahiawa lake. It is unclear whether foul play was involved.

No further details are available at this time.