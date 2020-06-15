Body of missing North Shore man Robert Walker found, family confirms

HONOLULU (KHON2) — After weeks, the search for Robert ‘Bob’ Walker has ended after his body was found on Sunday, June 14.

Family confirmed his identity.

They say that his body was found Sunday afternoon. The team from Redpoint Resolutions found him in a steep cliff area within the Pupukea-Paumali reserve.

“Unfortunately, he did not make it; he likely passed away quickly after a fall,” the Walker Family said in a statement. “Thank you for your continued thoughts, prayers, and respect during this difficult time.”

The 74-year-old man was last seen at his Makana Road residence in Haleiwa on May 13 around 3:30 p.m. He was not familiar with the area as he had just recently moved from Mililani.

Police revealed that Walker suffered from dementia.

