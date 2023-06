HONOLULU (KHON2) — Following up in Alaska, the Sitka Fire Department said it has recovered the body of Morgan Robidou, the captain of the boat that capsized with five people onboard, including a Hawaiʻi couple.

The incident happened on May 28. The body of Danielle’s sister Brandi Tyau was also found.

Tyau’s partner, Robert Solis, remains missing.

The United States Coast Guard said the investigation is ongoing.