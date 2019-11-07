Body of a man that went missing on October 30 in Wailua has been found

KAUAI (KHON2) – The body of a missing 38-year-old man from Wailua was found Wednesday morning in Wailua, November 6.

Kauai police have identified the body as Chaise Lindstedt.

Hikers passing through the area found Lindstedt’s body in a stream about 1.5 miles north of the Loop Road first crossing in Wailua around 9:30 a.m.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene. The man’s body was transported to Wilcox Hospital, where he was formally pronounced dead.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of his death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Lindstedt was originally reported missing to police on Oct. 30.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Assistant Chief of the Investigative Services Bureau Bryson Ponce at 241-1681 or Police Dispatch at 241-1711. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers Kauai at 246-8300.