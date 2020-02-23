Body found on hillside near Diamond Head

Local News

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

Police are at the scene of a body retrieval along Diamond Head Road. The call came in just before 7:00 tonight. The body was up on the hillside above the road, so firefighters hiked in to help bring it down. Right now it’s unknown if the body is a male or female and police at the scene did not release any details about the circumstances surrounding the death. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story