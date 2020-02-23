Body found on hillside near Diamond Head

Police are at the scene of a body retrieval along Diamond Head Road. The call came in just before 7:00 tonight. The body was up on the hillside above the road, so firefighters hiked in to help bring it down. Right now it’s unknown if the body is a male or female and police at the scene did not release any details about the circumstances surrounding the death. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.
