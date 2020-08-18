Eden Roc, Hawaii (KHON2) — A body was found on Monday morning in the Eden Roc subdivision area on the Big Island.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
It happened just before 10:30 a.m.
Police got a report a body on an unpaved roadway.
When police investigated, they found a maile body with suspicious injuries.
Police say foul play is suspected.
The identity has not yet been released.
Anyone with information can call Detective Scotty Aloy at (808) 961-2375 or email him at scotty.aloy@hawaiicounty.gov or call Crimestoppers.at 961-8300.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Body found on Eden Roc in Puna on Big Island
- RIMPAC begins military exercises in waters off of Hawaii
- University of Hawaii students begin moving into residence buildings
- Young Brothers 46% rate increase approved by PUC
- Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Joshua Gamboa