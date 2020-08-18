Body found on Eden Roc in Puna on Big Island

Eden Roc, Hawaii (KHON2) — A body was found on Monday morning in the Eden Roc subdivision area on the Big Island.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m.

Police got a report a body on an unpaved roadway.

When police investigated, they found a maile body with suspicious injuries.

Police say foul play is suspected.

The identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information can call Detective Scotty Aloy at (808) 961-2375 or email him at scotty.aloy@hawaiicounty.gov or call Crimestoppers.at 961-8300.

