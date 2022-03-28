HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A body was found in the water at Rainbow Falls in Hilo on Saturday, March 26.

Hilo firefighters and police responded to an emergency call on Saturday, just before 2 p.m. about a body floating face down at the bottom of the falls, according to Hawai’i Island Police Department.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Firefighters airlifted the body from the water and transported the body to Hilo Medical Center.

Police said the victim is a 37-year-old resident of Hilo and his identity is being withheld until his family is contacted.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The cause of death will be determined at the autopsy scheduled on Tuesday, March 29.

Detectives are investigating and are seeking the public’s help for any information. If you know anything about this case, call (808) 935-3311 or email John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.