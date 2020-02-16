Body found in the area where missing Hilo was last seen

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A body was found in the general area where a missing Hilo woman was last seen.

Big Island police are conducting a Coroner’s Inquest investigation after the discovery of a body on Saturday morning, February 15, near the Wainaku Scenic Lookout just outside of Hilo.

The identity of the female body is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Police did say, however, that the body was located in the general area where Megan May Funderburk was last seen on February 9.

Police detectives are investigating this case.

At this time, police say that foul play is not suspected. An autopsy will be performed early next week to determine the exact cause of death.

Police ask anyone who may have been in the area of the Wainaku Scenic Lookout last Sunday evening, February 9, to please contact Detective William Brown at (808) 961-2384 or email William.Brown@hawaiicounty.gov or Lieutenant Rio Amon-Wilkins at (808) 961-2252 or email Rio.Amon-Wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov or the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide CrimeStoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. CrimeStoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. CrimeStoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All CrimeStoppers information is kept confidential.