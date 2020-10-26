Body found in parked car, Big Island police launch homicide investigation

PUNA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police on the Big Island are investigating a homicide after a body was found on Sunday morning, Oct. 25.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to the Hawaii Police Department, officers responded to the Kalapana area after they received a report of a dead body within a parked car on the side of Keaau-Pahoa Road (Route 130). This happened just after 6:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a white Ford Mustang with the body of a man inside.

Detectives classified the investigation as second-degree murder.

Police say that the victim was transported to Hilo Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m. Officials also identified the victim as 49-year-old Lance Toshio Shitabata of Hilo.

Officials scheduled an autopsy for the body on Monday, Oct. 26, to determine the exact cause of death.

If you have any information about this case, contact Detective Clarence Davies at (808) 961-2384 or Clarence.Davies@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 961-8300. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Latest Stories on KHON2