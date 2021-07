WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A body was found in a minibus fire on Saturday, July 31 in Waianae.

The fire happened at around 12:00 a.m. on Hakalina Road.

After fire crews got the flames under control, they discovered a body burnt beyond recognition.

Fire crews suspended their work to preserve any evidence.

HFD’s fire investigator is looking into the cause of the fire. No damage estimates are available.