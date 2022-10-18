HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department has opened an investigation after a body was found at the bottom of a pool Tuesday morning. Hawaii County’s Charles “Sparky” Kawamoto Swim Stadium will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Police do not suspect foul play at this time. There were no visible injuries.

According to police, the victim, who appears to be a man in his 20s, is believed to have entered the facility while the pool was closed.

“Any loss of life is unfortunate, and we send our condolences to the friends and family of the individual,” Mayor Mitch Roth said in a statement. “We’re confident in our officers’ ability to conduct a thorough investigation and will patiently await their findings.”

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.