HONOLULU (KHON2) — A body was pulled from the water at Kewalo Basin Monday afternoon leaving many questions still up in the air.

Police on the scene near Fisherman’s Wharf said the body was found floating shortly before three in the afternoon.

According to police, it is being reported as an unattended death.

This story is developing.