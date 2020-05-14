Live Now
Body found after two-story home collapses in a fire on Big Island

Local News

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One person is dead after a fire burned down a two-story home on the Big Island overnight.

The Hawaii County Fire Department responded to the scene, which was located on Ahiukau Street. They found the home fully collapsed and the fire spreading to nearby brush. Firefighters worked to remove a significant amount of roofing to extinguish hot spots.

While they were working, firefighters found a body among the rubble and the roofing material.

Neighbors told fire officials that the house was believed to be occupied by squatters.

Two story residential structure collapsed with roof completely on the ground and fire spreading to nearby brush

Firefighters released the scene to HFD fire investigators and HPD to conduct their investigation.

Damages were reportedly $246,600 and the cause of the fire is unknown.

