Body discovered in the Wainakua area of the Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A body has been discovered in the Wainakua area.

Big Island police have opened an investigation and are looking into the death. They say that the body was found on February 14, around 8:50 p.m.

According to the Hawaii Police Department, they are withholding the name of the deceased pending the notification of the next of kin.

Police also want to add that the discovery is not related to the investigation into the disappearance of an Oregon woman named Megan Funderburk. Officials say that they are still searching for her.

