HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai Police Department opened up an investigation after an unidentified body was discovered within a car that was previously on fire.

Firefighters responded to the call at 3 a.m. on Friday in Anahola, where they were able to fully extinguish the fire.

It was not until KPD arrived on scene when the unidentified body was found inside the vehicle.

The initial cause of the fire is unknown, however officials said foul play has not been ruled out.

Anyone that has any information regarding this incident is encouraged to reach out to KPD Dispatch at (808) 241-1711.