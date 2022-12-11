HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawai’i Police Department said they discovered a body of a local man in his mid-50s on the Hilo Bay shoreline near Isles.

It was shortly after 12:30 p.m. when Hawai’i Fire Department responded to a call. HPD and HFD went to the 100 block of Lihiwai Street to find the body along the water’s edge.

Currently classified as a coroner’s inquest, Area I Criminal Investigation Section personnel joined the scene. HPD said there are no signs of foul play

HPD also said that he appeared to have been dead for at least 24 hours but that an autopsy will provide more information on time and cause of death.

HPD asks that anyone who may have information on this incident to contact them at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Clarence Davies of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2382 or email Clarence.Davies@hawaiicounty.gov.

Once secured, the body was taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was officially pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is being withheld until family can be contacted.