Body cameras coming to Hawaii Police Department, county council approves funding

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department will soon see new body cameras for its police officers after the county’s council approved its funding.

[RELATED: SHOPO says Hawaii Island Police need body cameras, department agrees; though funding an issue]

The county’s police department will enter a five-year agreement with Axon Enterprise and purchase 340 body cameras with maintenance and storage.

Total cost will be $1,814,592.34.

Body cameras have already made its way to officers in the Honolulu, Kauai and Maui counties. But due to funding in the previous years, officers on the Big Island were not outfitted making it the last police department in the state to equip the accessory.

THE LATEST ON KHON2