Contestants race through the Pacific Ocean during the 2023 Transpacific Yacht Race in July 2023. (Chris Love Productions)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 2023 Transpacific Yacht Race continues as boats race across the Pacific Ocean from the mainland making their way to the islands.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Transpac race includes 16 boats let out in groups of three.

As of Saturday, the first wave of monohulls from multiple divisions arrived in Honolulu.

The starting line of the race is near Point Fermin in Los Angeles, California where boats sail off and arrive at West End of Catalina.

After leaving West End, contestants embark on a 2,200-mile journey to the finish line at Diamond Head.

Contestants race through the Pacific Ocean during the 2023 Transpacific Yacht Race in July 2023. (Chris Love Productions)

On Sunday, Dave Moore’s Westerly 52 was named the provisional winner. The crew made it to Honolulu after spending just four days out at sea.

The Rio 100 was named the provisional winner of the Barn Door trophy and Merlin trophy after finishing the race in about seven and a half days.

“I feel really blessed to have the opportunity,” said Jay Davis, Rio 100 navigator. “The weather patterns were tricky and you just do as much homework as much as you can at the end of the race and then play your cards so it worked out.”

When KHON2.com met with Moore earlier on Saturday he said, “It is the ultimate team sport. some people will quote other sports as being the ultimate team sport but this is the one.”

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The Westerly 52’s relief skipper Andy Schwenk added on and said, “It’s the people of course. And of course, sailing in the ocean is fun too with flying fish and everything else out there, whales. But of course, you do it because you’re having fun with the people you’re around.”