HONOLULU (KHON2) — Several crews responded to a report of boaters in distress off of Magic Island Friday night, November 29.

It happened just after 9 p.m.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, when they arrived, the boat was anchored and the boaters were in a dingy.

Crews managed to bring the boat to the Ala Wai Harbor.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

It’s unclear why the boaters were in distress.