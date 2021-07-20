Boaters in distress rescued off Maunalua Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) rushed to the scene after a 9-1-1 call alerted them of a boater in distress.

Calls came in at around 6:11 p.m. on Monday. Five HFD units, staffed with 16 personnel, responded. Ocean Safety and Lifeguards could also be seen responding to the occupants on rescue watercrafts.

The boat was recovered and towed back to shore and all occupants were secured. No injuries have been reported at this time.

It is unclear what prompted the distress call.

The fire department is urging boaters to follow these safety tips: