Boaters in distress rescued off Magic Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Boaters called in for help near Magic Island on Saturday.

It happened just after 9 p.m.

Fire officials say when they arrived the boat was anchored, and the boaters were in a dingy.

Rescue crews brought the boat to the Ala Wai Harbor.

The boat was not damaged.

It is unknown why the boaters were in distress at this time.

