Boaters asked to avoid parts of Kaneohe Bay during munition removal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Boaters are being asked to avoid the Sampan Channel area of Kaneohe Bay on Thursday, Aug. 26.

The U.S. Navy will be removing two unexploded munitions that are believed to be at least 50 years old.

Officials said the munitions are resting in approximately 13 feet of water. The Sampan Channel is located northwest of the Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay.

A 2,100-foot safety circle around the site will be established and patrolled by State officers while crews are removing the munitions. “Animal watchers” will also be deployed to ensure that marine creatures are not in the area during the operation.

One munition will be detonated in place and the other will be removed before being trucked to a different location.

The all-clear is expected to be given early Thursday afternoon.