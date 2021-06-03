Boater rescued off of Pokai Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety pulled a 17-foot Boston Whaler from Pokai Bay after the boat’s captain reported a malfunctioning fuel pump.

A 9-1-1 call for a boater in distress came in at approximately 7:44 a.m. on Thursday, June 3. Ocean Safety managed to make contact with the boat’s captain at 8:24 a.m.

Lifeguards used their jet ski to tow the boat and its sole occupant to shore safely. No injuries were reported.