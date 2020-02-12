Boat runs aground off Kaimana Beach

Courtesy: Warren Daniel

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A boat ran aground Sunday, off Kaimana Beach.

It’s unclear what went wrong, but lifeguards had to help three people on board the ship.

The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation reports, that Parker Marine, contracted by the owner, did attempt to salvage and move the boat on Tuesday.

Sea conditions and winds prevented them from removing the boat and taking it to Keehi Small Boat Harbor.

Parker Marine tells DOBOR that they are going to make another attempt Thursday at high tide, which is expected to help free the boat from the reef.