Boat runs aground near Maui beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — High winds and rough seas drove a 26-foot sailboat from its mooring about a half-mile off of Kalae Pohaku Beach Wednesday morning.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Maui county officials say the boat went aground at approximately 6 a.m. at Kealia Beach.

According to reports, the boat was not damaged in the incident nor was it leaking fuel.

Two officers from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Conservation and Resource Enforcement responded to the scene after receiving a call at 7:30 a.m. The U.S. Coast Guard was also called to the scene.

Courtesy: County of Maui

The boat was secured with a line to a coconut tree. The boat’s owner said he apparently planned to have the boat towed off shore on Thursday when the weather was more promising.