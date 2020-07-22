Boat ramp loading dock at Kauai Small Boat Harbor shut down pending repairs

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) – The DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation has closed the boat ramp loading dock at Kukui`ula Small Boat Harbor on Kauai, pending repairs.

The support beams for the structure became unstable due to delamination. As a result, the pier is sagging.

The replacement project is expected to start in mid-October and be completed by mid-November.

The facility’s launch ramp remains open, but will close temporarily when construction begins.

Construction will involve the demolition of the old boat ramp loading dock and installation of the replacement.

