HONOLULU (KHON2) — A small boat owner has been fined by the State Board Department of Land and Natural Resources for allowing a co-owner to illegally live on board at the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor without the proper permit required by law.

According to BLNR, William G. Friel III will be fined $30,000 and his DLNR Division of Boating and Ocean Recreation permits will be revoked. And he will not be able to obtain permits for the next two years.

From Sept. 2021 to March, authorities inspected Friel’s boat called “The Sun II” and confirmed that there were people living on it.

Over the course of many years, DOBOR staff have observed people illegally using their vessels as places of principal habitation. We’ve also received numerous complaints regarding individuals illegally living on their vessels in the Ala Wai and Ke‘ehi Small Boat Harbors.” ED UNDERWOOD, DOBOR ADMINISTRATOR

According to BLNR, under Hawai’i Administrative Rules, the Ala Wai Small Boat Harbor is allowed 129 liveaboards and the Ke’ehi Small Boat Harbor is allowed 35. DOBOR has not issued any new liveaboard permits for the past three years.

DOBOR sent a statement to BLNR that said “DOBOR staff believes that unless there are consequences for violating Hawai’i Revised Statues and HAR restrictions, people do not have an incentive to abide by the rules or directions.”

In Friel’s case, DOBOR said “Friel received notice that he was violating principal habitation and stay aboard rules and continued to blatantly violate the principal habitation and stay aboard rules on multiple occasions.”

The next step for Friel is to remove it from the harbor within 72 hours of when BLNR will notify him next week.

Other cases are currently being investigated, according to BLNR.