Boat grounded on Magic Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A boat was grounded on Magic Island, Ala Moana on Saturday, September 28.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, the call came in around 6:15 p.m. HFD later arrived with three units and 11 personnel.

Upon arriving, they found the boat grounded on the reef on the left side of the channel. The Coast Guard was already on scene.

HFD says that the three occupants, one man and two women, had already made it onto the shore.

Emergency Medical Services were not needed and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials say that the people on the boat were swimming when it happened. The boat also did not have power coming in and was using wind, but when the wind died and later picked up, it pushed the boat to the reef.