Boat flips at Makaha, 8 rescued

MAKAHA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu Ocean Safety and the U.S. Coast Guard rescued eight people on Friday after their boat flipped over.

It happened just before 11 a.m. in the waters off of the Makaha Surfside Apartments.

Emergency officials reported that Ocean Safety was driving by when they noticed the group sitting on the front of the boat. They were trying to bail water out. The boat then flipped over and tossed everyone on board into the water.

Responders were able to get them safely back to shore. There were no injuries reported.

