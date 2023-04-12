HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters are at the scene of a boat fire at the Ala Wai small boat harbor off the Ilikai Hotel.

According to news alerts from the fire department, it has been upgraded to a 2-alarm fire.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

It’s unclear if there are any injuries.

The Honolulu Fire Department said that they responded a 911 call at 8:38 p.m. regarding a boat fire at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor in Waikīkī.

Fire personnel arrived on the scene by 8:46 p.m.

While firefighters mounted an aggressive attack on the fire with both handlines and truck mounted nozzles, the boat’s owner confirmed for HFD that there was no one on board.

HFD was able to secure the fire, and no other boats were impacted by it.

HFD said they did a search for anyone in nearby boats to ensure their safety.

The fire was brought under control by 8:53 p.m., according to HFD. And, they said that it was fully extinguished by 9:01 p.m.

No fire personnel were injured during their response to this emergency, said HFD.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The HFD Fire Investigator was requested to determine the origin and cause of the fire as

well as provide damage estimates.