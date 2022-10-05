HONOLULU (KHON2) — A swimmer was reported missing on Tuesday, Oct. 4 according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

Fire officials reported that a crew member on the dive boat said that the captain stayed on the vessel during a group dive and was missing after they returned from the dive.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

A search was conducted and fire rescue crews on the second chopper found and recovered the body of a man.

He was found around 30 yards off the shore of Mahaiula Beach Park on the Big Island.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

The man was pronounced dead and officials are investigating how he went missing.