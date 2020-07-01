Board of Water Supply transfers Ha‘ikū Stairs to the city

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply has transferred ownership of Ha‘ikū Stairs and all the land around it to the City and County of Honolulu. The transfer is official as of today, July 1, 2020. The City will now be responsible to maintain security until an operator is chosen.

Manager Ernest Lau stated, “We are pleased to have our Board make a decision that allows us to move forward and ultimately remove liability from BWS. We have been working closely with the City to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities”.

Mayor Caldwell stated, “Ha‘ikū Stairs is world famous as one of the most breathtaking hikes in the world. I’m very pleased that we will be able to save this treasured site from being torn down. We are working on a request for bids, and our goal is to select a private company or organization that will provide a safe and well managed access to the stairs; equally important is to relieve the surrounding community from the negative impacts that have plagued them for decades.” The Mayor continued, “We know with the right operator, Ha‘ikū Stairs can be opened safely, preserving this unique experience and cultural resource.”