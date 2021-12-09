BWS reports water sample test taken from its Halawa shaft did not detect petroleum contamination

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) held a news conference on Thursday, Dec. 9, after the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) was alerted that petroleum was detected in water samples collected from the Navy’s Aiea Halawa shaft.

BWS’s Halawa shaft — which provides 20% of the water supply to urban Honolulu and has been shut down as a precaution — is located about 1.5 miles northeast of the Navy’s Aiea Halawa shaft. The BWS Aiea well was also shut down.

On Thursday, BWS Manager and Chief Engineer Ernest Lau reported that water samples taken from its Halawa well last week were tested, and the lab did not detect petroleum contamination. Lau wants BWS customers to be reassured that their water is not connected to the Navy’s water system and is safe to drink. The company continues to test its five wells on a weekly basis for hydrocarbons.

Although the water is safe to drink, Lau advises BWS customers to use water wisely and continues to call on the Navy to do what’s best for the community.

“We will need everybody’s kokua to get through this, and the resolution is not going to be a short-term resolution,” Lau said. “It’s not going to be over, especially if it’s major groundwater contamination for a while. To not make it worse, the best thing is for the Navy to get the fuel out of Red Hill.”

The Navy’s Aiea Halawa shaft has been offline since Friday, Dec. 3, and it is one of three groundwater sources that supply drinking water to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) water system. According to the state health department, water samples taken on Sunday, Dec. 5, tested for diesel fuel levels that were more than double the DOH’s limits for drinking water.

The Navy later clarified that the sample did not come directly from the Navy’s Aiea Halawa well but instead from an off-service section of the Navy’s water distribution that’s nearby. The Navy said it is working with the DOH to do additional water sampling and believes that its Aiea Halawa well is not contaminated.

The Secretary of the Navy & Chief of Naval Operations visited Red Hill on Monday, Dec. 6, to understand the complexity of the situation. (Courtesy: Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday)

Sen. Brian Schatz released the following statement after the Navy disputed the DOH’s analysis of water contamination at the Aiea Halawa well.

“The EPA must be the lead agency in the collection, testing, analysis, and public communication for water quality of the Navy’s water system. EPA must take a more active role in addressing this crisis. We can’t afford another day of the Navy and state and county agencies disagreeing on the basic question of whether the drinking water is safe. We need a trusted independent agency with deep expertise and a mission of environmental protection to take over.” U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii)

The Navy says to date it has collected over 100 samples throughout the distribution system that are being shipped off to labs for analysis. Of the 84 sample results, none of them indicated presence of petroleum products at or near EPA or DOH limits, the Navy reported on Thursday.

The state health department continues to advise Navy water system users to avoid using the water for drinking, cooking, or oral hygiene. If the water has a fuel-like odor, also avoid using it for bathing, dishwashing, or laundry. This recommendation applies to users of the Navy’s JBPHH water system, which includes the Aliamanu Military Reservation, Red Hill and Nimitz Elementary Schools and military housing.