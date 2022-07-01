HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply will discuss the Navy’s investigative report on the Red Hill fuel storage tank leak and water contamination crisis in November 2021.

A news conference will take place at around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 1.

BWS will also comment on the Navy’s defueling plan.

The Navy’s report included a list of preventable failures leading up to the fuel spill and water crisis that left many Oahu residents with contaminated, tainted water.