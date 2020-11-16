Board of Water Supply repairing 3 water main breaks in Waimanalo

Several homes in Waimanalo remain without water on Nov. 15 due to three water main breaks. The Board of Water Supply (BWS) has been working since the evening of Nov. 14 to make repairs.

WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Several homes in Waimanalo remain without water on Nov. 15 due to three water main breaks. The Board of Water Supply (BWS) has been working since the evening of Nov. 14 to make repairs.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

There is a 12-inch water main break on Kalanianeole Highway and two 6-inch water main breaks on Lukanela Street and Poalima Street.

The BWS has stationed a water wagon on Humukini Street for those who are without water.

Traffic is moving at a slow pace along Kalanianeole Highway as a result of the repair work.

Visit the BWS Twitter account for updates.