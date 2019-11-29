Board of Water Supply rebates

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re buying an appliance on Black Friday, you can take advantage of a special rebate from the Board of Water Supply. Steven Norstrom, Information Specialist from the Board of Water Supply, joined us for to discuss the special and other rebates.
For more information, view https://www.boardofwatersupply.com/conservation/watersensible/rebates 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story