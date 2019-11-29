If you’re buying an appliance on Black Friday, you can take advantage of a special rebate from the Board of Water Supply. Steven Norstrom, Information Specialist from the Board of Water Supply, joined us for to discuss the special and other rebates.
For more information, view https://www.boardofwatersupply.com/conservation/watersensible/rebates
Board of Water Supply rebates
