BWS: Water main repairs along Moanalua Freeway may continue until mid-to-late July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials from the Board of Water Supply (BWS) held a news conference on Friday to provide the public with updates on the progression of repairs to a water main along Moanalua Freeway.

Crews are working around the clock to repair a damaged 42-inch transmission water main on the H-201 Moanalua Fwy near the Fort Shafter and Ahua Street exit.

BWS said the water main appeared to have been damaged by a contractor who was working in the area. The following traffic control measures were set in effect:

Expect 24/7 lane closures on the Moanalua Freeway from the H-1 Freeway split until the Fort Shafter on-ramp in the westbound direction.

Weekday closure of one right westbound lane from 4:00 a.m. through 10:00 p.m. This will allow an additional open lane for weekday, daytime traffic.

From 10:00 p.m. through 4:00 a.m., weekday closure of two right westbound lanes from the H‐1 split.

The Fort Shafter / Ahua Street exit will remain closed 24/7 until repairs are completed.

Lane closures are expected to continue until further notice. During the news conference, officials noted that repairs may continue until mid-to-late July.

Frequent updates on the status of water main breaks can be found on here.